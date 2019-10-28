U.S. Stocks May Open Higher On Trade Talk Optimism, Brexit Extension

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Monday, with the S&P 500 poised to reach a new record intraday high. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the futures up by 99 points.

The markets may continue to benefit from optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension.

The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31st, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 94.1 percent chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by another 25 basis points.

Some closely watched economic data is also scheduled to be released later this week, including the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Traders are also likely to keep an eye on reports on third quarter GDP, personal income and spending and manufacturing activity.

Among individual stocks, shares of Tiffany (TIF) are soaring in pre-market trading after French luxury goods maker LVMH confirmed it is talks to acquire the jeweler, with reports suggesting the bid would value Tiffany at about $120 per share.

Music streaming service Spotify (SPOT) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting an unexpected third quarter profit on revenues that exceeded analyst estimates.

Shares of AT&T (T) may also move to the upside after the telecom giant reported better than expected third quarter earnings and unveiled a three-year capital allocation plan.

On the other hand, shares of Check Point Software (CHKP) are seeing pre-market weakness even though the cybersecurity company reported third quarter earnings that beat expectations on revenues that came in line with estimates.

Stocks recovered from an initial move to the downside and moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. With the upward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached their best closing levels in three months.

The major averages pulled back off their highs of the session but remained firmly positive. The Dow climbed 152.53 points or 0.6 percent to 26,958.06, the Nasdaq advanced 57.32 points or 0.7 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.4 percent to 3,022.55.

For the week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged up by 1.9 percent, the S&P 500 jumped by 1.2 percent and the Dow climbed by 0.7 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slipping $0.10 to $56.56 a barrel after rising $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,502.80, down $2.50 from the previous session's close of $1,505.30. On Friday, gold inched up $0.60.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.85 yen compared to the 108.67 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1090 compared to last Friday's $1.1080.

