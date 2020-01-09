U.S. Stocks May Open Higher Amid Easing Middle East Tensions

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Thursday, extending the upward move seen over the course of the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 109 points.

Easing concerns about the conflict between the U.S. and Iran may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street amid signs of de-escalation.

President Donald Trump indicated in remarks on Wednesday that the U.S. would not respond militarily to the Iranian missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops.

Trump had previously threatened a harsh response to any attack by Iran but now says he will only impose new sanctions on Iran's already struggling economy.

The latest developments seem to confirm earlier views that the notable pullback by the markets last Friday was as a temporary blip in the recent upward momentum that has continually propelled stocks to new record highs.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists expect employment to increase by 164,000 jobs in December after spiking by 266,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.5 percent.

With the more closely watched monthly report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended January 4th.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 214,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 220,000 from the 222,000 originally reported for the previous week.

After moving modestly higher in early trading on Wednesday, stocks saw some further upside over the course of the session. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session at a new record closing high.

The major averages gave back ground going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow climbed 161.41 points or 0.6 percent to 28,745.09, the Nasdaq advanced 60.66 points or 0.7 percent to 9,129.24 and the S&P 500 rose 15.87 points or 0.5 percent to 3,253.05.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved notably higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 2.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.7 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has jumped by 1.2 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are inching up $0.06 to $59.67 a barrel after plunging $3.09 to $59.61 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after slumping $14.10 to $1,560.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $7 to $1,553.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.43 yen compared to the 109.12 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1114 compared to yesterday's $1.1105.

