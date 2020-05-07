U.S. Stocks May Move Mostly Higher In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the mixed performance in the previous session, stocks are likely to move mostly higher in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 310 points.

Early buying interest may be generated amid continued optimism about the U.S. economy at least partially reopening in the near future.

News that a coronavirus vaccine being developed by Moderna (MRNA) has been given FDA approval for a phase 2 trial may add to the positive sentiment.

A sharp increase by the price of crude oil may also contribute to strength among energy stocks, which came under considerable selling pressure over the course of the trading session.

The futures have remained positive following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for unemployment benefits pulled back further off their recent record high in the week ended May 2nd.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 3.169 million, a decrease of 677,000 from the previous week's revised level of 3.846 million.

Economists had expected jobless claims to tumble to 3.000 million from the 3.839 million originally reported for the previous week.

While jobless claims have declined steadily since hitting a record high of 6.867 million in the week ended March 28th, the total number of new claims since the coronavirus-induced shutdown has now reached 33.5 million.

A separate report released by the Labor Department showed labor productivity pulled back by much less than expected in the first quarter.

Late in the trading day, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on consumer credit in the month of March. Consumer credit is expected to decrease by $15.0 billion.

Stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before eventually ending the day mixed.

The major averages finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. While the Nasdaq rose 45.27 points or 0.5 percent to 8,854.39, the Dow slumped 218.45 points or 0.9 percent to 23,664.64 and the S&P 500 fell 20.02 points or 0.7 percent to 2,848.42.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has surged up by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both up by 1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $2.17 to $26.16 a barrel after sliding $0.57 to $23.99 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after plunging $22.10 to $1,688.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.30 to $1,698.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 106.49 yen versus the 106.12 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0793 compared to yesterday's $1.0795.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.