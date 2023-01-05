U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday, giving back ground after ending yesterday's volatile session mostly higher. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 173 points.

The futures came under pressure following the release of a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector employment in the U.S. jumped by much more than expected in the month of December.

ADP said private sector employment shot up by 235,000 jobs in December after surging by an upwardly revised 182,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to jump by about 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 127,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

While the stronger than expected job growth points to continued strength in the labor market, the data may also add to concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Traders worry continued labor market tightness could encourage the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively raising interest rates in the coming months.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched employment report for the month of December.

Economists currently expect employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in December after surging by 263,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.7 percent.

With the monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report this morning showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended December 31st.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 204,000, a decrease of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level of 223,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 225,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly more than expected in the month of November.

Stocks saw wild fluctuations over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before eventually finishing the day mostly higher. The major averages spent much of the day swinging back and forth across the unchanged line.

The major averages all finished the day in positive territory after starting off the New Year on a negative note. The Dow rose 133.40 points or 0.4 percent to 33,269.77, the Nasdaq climbed 71.78 points or 0.7 percent to 10,458.76 and the S&P 500 advanced 28.83 points or 0.8 percent at 3,852.97.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.35 to $74.19 a barrel after plummeting $4.09 to $72.84 barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12.90 to $1,859 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $11.40 to $1,847.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 133.47 yen versus the 132.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0571 compared to yesterday's $1.0604.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.