U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the strong upward move seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 1.2 percent.

A steep drop by shares of Snap Inc. (SNAP) may weigh on the markets, with the Snapchat parent plunging by 33.2 percent in pre-market trading.

The slump by Snap comes after the company warned of weaker than expected second quarter results, saying the "macroeconomic environment has deteriorated further and faster than anticipated."

Weakness overseas may also carry over onto Wall Street, as a broad package of Chinese measures to support the economy underwhelmed investors.

The downward momentum also comes amid lingering concerns aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could lead to a recession.

On Wednesday, the Fed is due to release the minutes from its latest monetary policy meeting, which may shed additional light on the outlook for rates.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new home sales in the month of April. New home sales are expected to slump by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 750,000.

Following the extreme volatility seen over the past few sessions, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages advanced early in the session and managed to remain firmly positive throughout the day.

The major averages held on to their strong gains going into the close. The Dow surged 618.34 points or 2 percent to 31,880.24, the Nasdaq jumped 180.66 points or 1.6 percent to 11,535.27 and the S&P 500 shot up 72.39 points or 1.9 percent to 3,973.75.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 2.4 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are creeping up $0.02 to $110.31 a barrel after inching up $0.01 to $110.29 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after rising $5.70 to $1,847.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $7.90 to $1,855.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 127.39 yen compared to the 127.90 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0696 compared to yesterday's $1.0691.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.