U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the recovery attempt seen late in the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 141 points.

Lingering concerns about tensions between Ukraine and Russia may continue to weigh on the markets, as Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists trade accusations of attacks in the eastern part of the country.

Russian state-controlled media claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled territory held by the separatists, while Ukraine has accused Russian-backed rebels of attacking a village in the region.

The outlook for interest rates also remains on investors minds' following the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.

The minutes reiterated the Fed's view that it would "soon be appropriate" to begin raising rates but were not as hawkish as some had feared.

However, any early selling pressure may be partly offset by the latest earnings news, with retail giant Walmart (WMT) seeing pre-market strength after reporting fourth quarter results that beat estimates, providing upbeat guidance and raising its dividend.

Networking giant Cisco Systems (CSCO) and semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials (AMAT) may also move to the upside after reporting better than expected quarterly results.

Early trading may also be impacted by reaction to the latest batch of U.S. economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected rebound in initial jobless claims in the week ended February 12th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 248,000, an increase of 23,000 from the previous week's revised level of 225,000.

The rebound surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to edge down to 219,000 from the 223,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the report showed the less volatile four-week moving average fell to 243,250, a decrease of 10,500 from the previous week's revised average of 253,750.

The Commerce Department also released a report showing new residential construction in the U.S. pulled back sharply in the month of January.

The report said housing starts tumbled by 4.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.638 million in January after inching up by 0.3 percent to a revised rate of 1.708 million in December.

Economists had expected housing starts to edge down by 0.1 percent to a rate of 1.700 million from the 1.702 million originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said building permits climbed by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.899 million in January after spiking by 9.8 percent to a revised rate of 1.885 million in December.

Building permits, an indicator of future housing demand, had been expected to plunge by 6.0 percent to a rate of 1.760 million from the 1.873 million originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia showed manufacturing activity in the Philadelphia area expanded at a slower rate in the month of February.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current activity slid to 16.0 in February from 23.2 in January, although a positive reading still indicates growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to dip to 20.0.

Stocks showed a notable move to the downside in morning trading on Wednesday but staged a significant recovery attempt in the afternoon. The major averages bounced well off their lows of the session, with the S&P 500 managing to close in positive territory.

The major averages finished the day narrowly mixed. While the S&P 500 inched up 3.94 points or 0.1 percent to 4,475.01, the Dow dipped 54.57 points or 0.2 percent to 34,934.27 and the Nasdaq edged down 15.66 points or 0.1 percent to 14,124.10.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.12 to $92.54 a barrel after jumping $1.59 to $93.66 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.30 to $1,871.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are surging $25.60 to $1,897.10 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 114.88 yen versus the 115.52 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1359 compared to yesterday's $1.1373.

