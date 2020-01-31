U.S. Stocks May Move Back To The Downside After Yesterday's Recovery

(RTTNews) - After turning higher over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to move back to the downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 128 points.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak may lead to a pullback on Wall Street as the death toll from the disease continues to rise.

Chinese officials said 213 people have died from the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases has risen to more than 9,800.

The U.K. and Russia have also confirmed their first cases of coronavirus infection, raising concerns about the rapid spread of the disease and the impact of the global economy.

Stocks turned higher on Thursday after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency but said it wasn't recommending measures that unnecessarily interfere with international trade or travel.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing personal income increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of December.

The report said personal income rose by 0.2 percent in December after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.4 percent in November.

Economists had expected income to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.5 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

The Commerce Department also said personal sending climbed by 0.3 percent in December following a 0.4 percent increase in November, with the growth matching expectations.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of January.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to inch up to 48.8 in January from 48.2 in December, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a continued contraction in business activity.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of January.

The consumer sentiment index for January is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 99.1, which was down from 99.3 in December.

After moving to the downside in morning trading, stocks showed a significant turnaround over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages showed a notable recovery in afternoon trading, climbing into positive territory.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session just off their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 124.99 points or 0.4 percent to 28,859.44, the Nasdaq rose 23.77 points or 0.3 percent to 9,298.93 and the S&P 500 climbed 10.26 points or 0.3 percent at 3,283.66.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slid by 0.6 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.26 to $52.40 a barrel after tumbling $1.19 to $52.14 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $13.20 to $1,589.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are falling $5 to $1,584.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.84 yen versus the 108.96 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1053 compared to yesterday's $1.1032.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.