U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Following Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by less than a tenth of a percent.

The futures had been pointing to a higher open for the markets but gave back ground following the release of a Labor Department report showing consumer prices rose by slightly more than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.4 percent in September after increasing by 0.6 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices rose by 0.3 percent in September, matching the increase seen in August as well as economist estimates.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth was unchanged at 3.7 percent, while the annual rate of core consumer price growth slowed to 4.1 percent in September from 4.3 percent in August.

While the bigger than expected monthly increase may generate some negative sentiment, the slowdown in the annual rate of core price growth may help temper any renewed interest rate concerns.

Treasury yields, which have been a key driver of trading in recent sessions, bounced off their early lows following the report but have moved back to the downside since then.

The Labor Department also released a separate report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged in the week ended October 7th.

The report said initial jobless claims came in at 209,000, unchanged compared to the previous week's revised level. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 207,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday but managed to end the day mostly higher. With the upward move, the major averages all closed higher for the fourth consecutive session.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Nasdaq advanced 96.83 points or 0.7 percent to 13,659.68, the S&P 500 climbed 18.71 points or 0.4 percent to 4,376.95 and the Dow rose 65.57 points or 0.2 percent to 33,804.87.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.8 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.6 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.49 to $87.31 a barrel after plunging $2.48 to $83.49 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $12 to $1,887.30 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are inching up $5.10 to $1,892.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.42 yen versus the 149.17 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0575 compared to yesterday's $1.0620.

