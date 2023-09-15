U.S. Stocks May Lack Direction Ahead Of Next Week's Fed Meeting

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may show a lack of direction in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a roughly flat open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by less than a tenth of a percent.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves as they look ahead to Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting set for next week.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged next week, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement as well as the central bank's latest projections for clues about the outlook for rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 97.0 percent chance the Fed will leave interest rates unchanged next week.

Meanwhile, the FedWatch Tool is indicating a 67.6 percent chance rates will remain unchanged at the Fed's November meeting but a 31.5 percent chance of another quarter point rate hike.

A report released by the Labor Department this morning may raise some concerns about the interest rate outlook, as it showed a bigger than expected increase in U.S. import prices in the month of August as well as a much bigger than expected surge in U.S. export prices.

The Labor Department said import prices climbed by 0.5 percent in August after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent uptick in July.

Economists had expected import prices to rise by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.4 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report said export prices spiked by 1.3 percent in August after climbing by a downwardly revised 0.5 percent in July.

Economist had expected export prices to increase by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.7 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the New York Fed showed a substantial turnaround in New York manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The New York Fed said its general business conditions index surged to a positive 1.9 in September from a negative 19.0 in August, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to climb to a negative 10.0.

Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms continued to grow more optimistic about the six-month outlook, with the index for future business conditions climbing to 26.3 in September from 19.9 in August.

Just before the start of trading, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its report on industrial production in the month of August. Industrial production is expected to inch up by 0.1 percent in August after jumping by 1.0 percent in July.

The University of Michigan is also due to release its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of September shortly after the open. The consumer sentiment index is expected to edge down to 69.1 in September after falling to 69.5 in August.

With traders reacting positively to a slew of U.S. economic data, stocks showed a strong move to the upside during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved notably higher after ending Wednesday's trading narrowly mixed.

The major averages pulled back off their highs of the session going into the close but remained firmly in positive territory. The Dow jumped 331.58 points or 1.0 percent to 34,907.11, the Nasdaq climbed 112.47 points or 0.8 percent to 13,926.05 and the S&P 500 advanced 37.66 points or 0.8 percent to 4,505.10.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by 0.8 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has spiked by 1.5 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.9 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.24 to $90.40 a barrel after jumping $1.64 to $90.16 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after inching up $0.30 to $1,932.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $5.70 to $1,938.50 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 147.84 yen versus the 147.47 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0649 compared to yesterday's $1.0643.

