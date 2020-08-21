U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 122 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

The advance seen in the previous session lifted the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a new record closing high, while the S&P 500 reached a new record high earlier this week.

Traders may be worried that the markets have come too far too fast in light of recent signs the economic recovery may be slowing.

The Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected increase in weekly jobless claims, while the Federal Reserve's disappointing outlook may also weigh on the markets.

In the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, the Fed said the coronavirus pandemic will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

Shortly after the start of trading, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on existing home sales in the month of July.

Existing home sales are expected to surge up by 14.0 percent to an annual rate of 5.38 million in July after soaring by 20.7 percent to a rate of 4.72 million in June.

Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday after recovering from an initial move to the downside. With the upward move on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq reached a new record closing high.

The major averages all closed in positive territory, although the Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts by a wide margin. While the Nasdaq jumped 118.49 points or 1.1 percent to 11,264.95, the Dow edged up 46.85 points or 0.2 percent to 27,739.73 and the S&P 500 rose 10.66 points or 0.3 percent to 3,385.51.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has slumped by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both down by 1.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.42 to $42.40 a barrel after slipping $0.29 to $42.82 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after tumbling $23.80 to $1,946.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are sliding $13.30 to $1,933.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 105.85 yen versus the 105.80 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1774 compared to yesterday's $1.1860.

