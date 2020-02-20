U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the downside in early trading on Thursday, giving back ground after ending the previous session mostly higher. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 76 points.

Traders continue to keep an eye on developments regarding the coronavirus outbreak, which has contributed to some volatility on Wall Street in recent sessions.

While China reported just 394 new confirmed cases on Wednesday compared to 1,749 cases a day earlier, South Korea reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus.

The jump in confirmed cases in South Korea combined with news of the deaths of two passengers aboard a cruise ship docked in Japan has led to renewed concerns about the spread of the disease.

Selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders also react to the People's Bank of China's widely expected move to cut its benchmark one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points.

The rate cut adds to a slew of fiscal and monetary measures in recent weeks aimed at mitigating the economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.

In U.S. economic news, a released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended February 15th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims crept up to 210,000, an increase of 4,000 from the previous week's revised level of 206,000

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 210,000 from the 205,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve released a report unexpectedly showing another substantial acceleration in the pace of growth in Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity in the month of February.

The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity skyrocketed to 36.7 in January after spiking to 17.0 in January, with a positive reading indicating growth in regional manufacturing activity.

The continued increase by the Philly Fed Index came as a surprise to economists, who had expected the index to dip to 12.0. With the unexpected jump, the Philly Fed Index reached its highest reading since February of 2017.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on leading economic indicators in the month of January. The leading economic index is expected to rise by 0.3 percent in January after dipping by 0.3 percent in December.

Following the weakness seen on Tuesday, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. With the upward move on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record closing highs.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Dow rose 115.84 points or 0.4 percent to 29,348.03, the Nasdaq advanced 84.44 points or 0.9 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 climbed 15.86 points or 0.5 percent to 3,386.15.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved modestly lower on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are rising $0.42 to $53.71 a barrel after jumping $1.24 to $53.29 a barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, after climbing $8.20 to $1,611.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are up $6.60 at $1,618.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 111.98 yen compared to the 111.37 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0807 compared to yesterday's $1.0804.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.