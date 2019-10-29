U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session mostly higher, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 42 points.

Profit taking may contribute to initial weakness on Wall Street, as traders cash in on recent gains after the S&P 500 reached a new record closing high on Monday.

Trepidation ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday may also inspire some traders to look for safer havens.

The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by another quarter point, although traders may wait to see if the central bank follows through and provides any clues about future rate cuts.

A negative reaction to the latest batch of earnings news may also weigh on the markets, with Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) moving notably lower in pre-market trading after reporting its third quarter results.

After the close of trading on Monday, Alphabet reported third quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates, hurt largely by higher operating costs.

On the other hand, General Motors (GM) may see initial strength after reporting better than expected third quarter earnings, although the auto giant also lowered its full-year earnings guidance.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Conference Board is due to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of October. The consumer confidence index is expected to rebound to 128.5 in October after slumping to 125.1 in September.

The National Association of Realtors is also scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of September. Pending home sales are expected to climb by 0.7 percent in September after jumping by 1.6 percent in August.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Extending the upward move seen last Friday, stocks moved mostly higher during the trading session on Monday. With the continued advance, the S&P 500 reached a record closing high and the Nasdaq moved within striking distance of a new record high.

The major averages ended the session off their best levels of the day but still firmly in positive territory. While the S&P 500 climbed 16.87 points or 0.6 percent to 3,039.42, the Nasdaq jumped 82.87 points or 1 percent to 8,325.99 and the Dow rose 132.66 points or 0.5 percent to 27,090.72.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is just below the unchanged line and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.73 to $55.08 a barrel after sliding $0.85 to $55.81 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after slumping $9.50 to $1,495.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $4.80 to $1,491 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.8 yen compared to the 108.95 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1091 compared to yesterday's $1.1100.

