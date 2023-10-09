U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen to close out the previous week, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to lower open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures down by 0.6 percent.

Traders may look to cash in on last Friday's gains amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as Israel has ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza strip following deadly attacks by militant group Hamas.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, with the Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day holiday likely to keep some traders away from their desks.

Investors may also be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key inflation data later in the week.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent concerns the Federal Reserve will keep rates at an elevated level longer than previously anticipated.

Stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading session on Friday, rebounding from early weakness to end the day sharply higher. The major averages all moved to the upside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the charge.

The major averages pulled back off their best levels going into the close but remained firmly positive. The Nasdaq surged 211.51 points or 1.6 percent to 13,431.34, the S&P 500 jumped 50.31 points or 1.2 percent to 4,308.50 and the Dow advanced 288.01 points or 0.9 percent to 33,407.58.

For the week, the Nasdaq shot up by 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 climbed by 0.5 percent, but the Dow fell by 0.3 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance on Monday, with markets in Japan and South Korea closed for holidays. China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.4 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.2 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.7 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.42 to $86.21 a barrel after climbing $0.48 to $82.79 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after rising $1.350 to $1,836.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $17.20 to $1,862.40 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.10 yen versus the 149.32 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0531 compared to last Friday's $1.0586.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.