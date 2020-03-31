U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground After Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - Following the rally seen in the previous session, stocks may give back some ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures have fluctuated over the course of the morning but are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

A new United Nations report said the world economy, with the likely exceptions of India and China, will go into recession this year with a predicted loss of trillions of dollars of global income due to the pandemic.

Selling pressure may be somewhat subdued, however, as investors may attempt to do some "window dressing" on the final day of the first quarter.

A report showing an unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in the month of March may also help limit any downside for the markets.

The latest survey from the National Bureau of Statistics showed China's purchasing managers index jumped to 52.0 in March from 35.7 in February, with a reading above 50 indicting an expansion.

Economists had expected the index to climb to 45.0, although a reading below 50 would have indicated a continued contraction in Chinese manufacturing activity.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is due to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of March.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to drop to 40.0 in March from 49.0 in February, with a reading below 50 indicting a contraction in regional business activity.

The Conference Board is also scheduled to release its report on consumer confidence in the month of March. The consumer confidence index is expected to tumble to 110.0 in March after inching up to 130.7 in February.

Stocks moved sharply higher over the course of the trading session on Monday, largely offsetting the pullback seen last Friday. With the upward move on the day, the major averages added to the substantial gains posted last week.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the day just off their highs of the session. The Dow surged up 690.70 points or 3.2 percent to 22,327.48, the Nasdaq soared 271.77 points or 3.6 percent to 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 jumped 85.18 points or 3.4 percent to 2,626.65.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.9 percent.

The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is down by 0.5 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.88 to $20.97 a barrel after tumbling $1.42 to $20.09 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $10.90 to $1,643.20 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $21 to $1,622.20 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.28 yen compared to the 107.76 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0968 compared to yesterday's $1.1048.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.