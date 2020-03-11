U.S. Stocks May Give Back Ground After Yesterday's Rally

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session sharply higher, stocks may give back ground in early trading on Wednesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a substantially lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 748 points.

Traders may look to cash in on yesterday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Johns Hopkins also said the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. has jumped to more than 1,000 from just over 100 a week ago.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

President Donald Trump briefed Senate Republicans on his proposed economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus on Tuesday.

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow declined to specify the dollar amount for the package but confirmed that Trump prefers it include a payroll tax "holiday" through the end of this year.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department showed a modest increase in consumer prices in the month of February.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in February, matching the uptick seen in January. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.

Consumer prices edged higher as higher prices for food and shelter more than offset a steep drop in energy prices.

The report said core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent for the second consecutive month. The increase in core prices matched economist estimates.

Following the worst day on Wall Street since the 2008 financial crisis, stocks showed wild swings over the course of the trading session on Tuesday before eventually finishing the day sharply higher.

The major averages failed to sustain a substantial move to the upside early in the session and pulled back all the way into negative territory before staging another rally over the course of the afternoon.

Going into the close, the major averages saw further upside, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow soared 1,167.14 points or 4.9 percent to 25,018.16, the Nasdaq spiked 393.58 points or 5 percent to 8,344.25 and the S&P 500 surged up 135.67 points or 4.9 percent to 2,882.23.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 2.3 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slumped by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index is just above the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are tumbling $1.27 to $33.09 a barrel after spiking $3.23 to $34.36 a barrel on Tuesday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,665.40, up $5.10 compared to the previous session's close of $1,660.30. On Tuesday, gold slumped $15.40.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 104.55 yen compared to the 105.64 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Tuesday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1342 compared to yesterday's $1.1281.

