U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rebound In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rebound seen in the previous session, stocks may continue to regain ground in early trading on Tuesday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 83 points.

The futures have seen some volatility as traders digest a statement released by G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors after a conference call discussing the coronavirus outbreak.

In the statement, the G7 finance chiefs reaffirmed their commitment to use "all appropriate policy tools to achieve strong, sustainable growth and safeguard against downside risks."

"Alongside strengthening efforts to expand health services, G7 finance ministers are ready to take actions, including fiscal measures where appropriate, to aid in the response to the virus and support the economy during this phase," the statement said.

The statement added, "G7 central banks will continue to fulfill their mandates, thus supporting price stability and economic growth while maintaining the resilience of the financial system."

Traders initially seemed disappointed that the statement did not outline specific steps the G7 countries plan to take to address the economic impact of the outbreak.

Buying interest has reemerged since then, however, as traders may continue to look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels amid optimism about further stimulus.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its widely expected decision to lower its key interest rate by a quarter point to a new record low of 0.5 percent amid concerns about the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump responded to the news in a post on Twitter, urging the Federal Reserve to follow the Australian central bank's lead and further reduce interest rates.

"Our Federal Reserve has us paying higher rates than many others, when we should be paying less," Trump said. "Tough on our exporters and puts the USA at a competitive disadvantage."

"Must be the other way around. Should ease and cut rate big," he added. "Jerome Powell led Federal Reserve has called it wrong from day one. Sad!"

Trump's tweets come as CME Group's Fed Watch tool currently indicates a 100 percent chance that the Fed will cut rates by 50 points at its next meeting later this month.

After experiencing the worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, stock showed a strong move back to the upside during trading on Monday. The major averages moved sharply higher but only partly offset their recent steep losses.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow skyrocketed 1,293.96 points or 5.1 percent to 26,703.32, the Nasdaq soared 384.80 points or 4.5 percent to 8,952.16 and the S&P 500 spiked 136.01 points or 4.6 percent to 3,090.23.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index tumbled by 1.2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has surged up by 2.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.8 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.39 to $48.14 a barrel after spiking $1.99 to $46.75 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after soaring $28.10 to $1,594.80 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $8.90 to $1,603.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 107.81 yen compared to the 108.33 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1110 compared to yesterday's $1.1134.

