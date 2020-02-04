U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rebound In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to move to the upside in early trading on Tuesday, extending the rebound from last Friday's sell-off seen in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 370 points.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes amid strength in overseas markets, with Chinese stocks rebounding following the nosedive seen as trading resumed on Monday.

Optimism about further Chinese stimulus contributed to the rebound, helping offset concerns about the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has now claimed 425 lives and infected more than 20,000 people in mainland China, although some traders still feel the sell-off last Friday was overdone.

Tech stocks led the rebound on Monday and are likely to see further upside in early trading, although Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) is likely to buck the uptrend.

Shares of Alphabet are moving notably lower in pre-market trading after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings but on revenues that missed analyst estimates.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Commerce Department is scheduled to release its report on new orders for manufactured goods in the month of December. Factory orders are expected to jump by 1.2 percent.

After showing a strong move to the upside in early trading on Monday, stocks gave back some ground as the session progressed. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session but managed to remain firmly in positive territory.

The major averages all finished the day higher, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperformed its counterparts. While the Nasdaq jumped 122.47 points or 1.3 percent to 9,273.40, the Dow rose 143.78 points or 0.5 percent to 28,399.81 and the S&P 500 climbed 23.40 points or 0.7 percent to 3,248.92.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.5 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index surged up by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also shown strong moves to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has jumped by 1.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 1.5 percent. In commodities trading, crude oil futures are spiking $1.14 to $51.25 a barrel after plunging $1.45 to $50.11 a barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, after sliding $5.50 to $1,582.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are tumbling $13.80 to $1,568.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.18 yen compared to the 108.69 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Monday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1047 compared to yesterday's $1.1060.

