U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rebound In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rebound seen over the course of the previous session, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 193 points.

Traders may continue to look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen in recent sessions.

The major averages showed a notable rebound from multi-month intraday lows during trading on Thursday but remain well off their recent highs.

Concerns about the eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the markets late last week and early this week, although some traders may see the selling as overdone.

While the U.S. and its allies have imposed severe sanctions on Russia in response to the attack, the measures are not seen as crippling as some had feared.

The West's seeming unwillingness to target Russia's energy sector has helped ease worries about a spike in oil and gas prices fueling further inflation.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

The report said durable goods orders surged by 1.6 percent in January following a significantly revised 1.2 percent jump in December.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb 0.8 percent compared to the 0.7 percent drop that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a substantial increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.7 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December.

Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

A separate Commerce Department report showed U.S. personal income was virtually unchanged in the month of January, with an increase in compensation largely offset by a decrease in government benefits.

The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by less than a tenth of a percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected personal income to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed personal spending spiked by 2.1 percent in January after falling by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in December.

Personal spending was expected to jump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of February.

The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 61.7, which was down from 67.2 in January.

The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of January. Pending home sales are expected to increase by 1.0 percent in January after tumbling by 3.8 percent in December.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

After moving sharply lower at the start of trading, stocks staged a stunning turnaround over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong rebound after hitting its lowest intraday level in almost a year.

The Nasdaq spiked 436.10 points or 3.3 percent to 13,473.59 after tumbling by as much as 3.4 percent in early trading. The Dow also rose 92.07 points or 0.3 percent to 33,223.83 after plunging by nearly 860 points, while the S&P 500 jumped 63.20 points or 1.5 percent at 4,288.70.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 2 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 2.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both spiking by 3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are falling $0.64 to $92.17 a barrel after climbing $0.71 to $92.81 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.90 to $1,926.30 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $31.70 to $1,894.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.56 yen versus the 115.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1224 compared to yesterday's $1.1192.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.