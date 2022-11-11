U.S. Stocks May Extend Yesterday's Rally In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the substantial rally seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 151 points.

Stocks may continue to benefit from optimism about the Federal Reserve slowing the pace of interest rate hikes following yesterday's tamer than expected inflation data.

On the heels of the inflation data, CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating an 85.4 percent chance of the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points next month compared to the recent 75 basis point rate hikes.

Buying interest may also be generated in reaction to news that China is loosening some Covid restrictions, reducing quarantine times for inbound travelers.

The loosening of curbs came a day after President Xi Jinping led his new Politburo Standing Committee in a meeting on Covid.

Shortly after the start of trading, the University of Michigan is scheduled to releases its preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in the month of November. The consumer sentiment index is expected to edge down to 59.5 in November after rising to 59.9 in October.

Traders are likely to pay close attention to the report's readings on inflation expectations, which could further impact the outlook for interest rates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may look to take a break after yesterday's breathtaking rally.

Stocks turned in their best performance in two years during trading on Thursday, reflecting a positive reaction to a highly anticipated report on consumer price inflation.

With the strong upward move, the Dow reached its best closing level in almost three months, while the S&P 500 hit a two-month closing high.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow spiked 1,201.43 points or 3.7 percent to 33,715.37, the Nasdaq skyrocketed 760.97 points or 7.4 percent to 11,114.15 and the S&P 500 soared 207.80 points or 5.5 percent to 3,956.37.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 3.0 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shot up by 7.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets are turning in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index are both up by 0.4 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $2.38 to $88.85 a barrel after climbing $0.64 to $86.47 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after surging $40 to $1,753.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $9 to $1,762.70 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 139.31 yen versus the 141.25 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0313 compared to yesterday's $1.0209.

