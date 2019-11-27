U.S. Stocks May Extend Recent Upward Move

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Wednesday, extending the advance seen over the past few sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a modestly higher open for the markets.

The markets may continue to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after President Donald Trump said trade talks are "going very well."

"We're in the final throes of a very important deal — I guess you could say, one of the most important deals in trade ever," Trump told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday will keep some traders away from their desks.

The upcoming holiday has also pushed forward several U.S. economic reports, leading to an avalanche of data that may paint a mixed picture.

The Labor Department recently released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended November 23rd.

The report said initial jobless claims dropped to 213,000, a decrease of 15,000 from the previous week's revised level of 228,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 221,000 from the 227,000 originally reported for the previous week.

The Commerce Department also released a report showing durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders climbed by 0.6 percent in October after plunging by a revised 1.4 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to decrease by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.2 percent slump that had been reported for the previous month.

Revised data released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew by more than initially estimated in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product jumped by 2.1 percent in the third quarter compared to the previously estimated 1.9 percent increase. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The stronger than previous estimated growth reflected upward revisions to private inventory investment, non-residential fixed investment, and consumer spending.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is scheduled to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of November.

The Chicago Business Barometer is expected to rise to 46.0 in November from 43.2 in October, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction in activity.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on personal income and spending in the month of October. Personal income and spending are both expected to rise by 0.3 percent.

Additionally, the National Association of Realtors is scheduled to release its report on pending home sales in the month of October. Economists expect pending home sales to increase by 0.9 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Later in the trading day, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to release its Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in the twelve Fed districts.

After ending Monday's trading mostly higher, stocks saw some further upside during trading on Tuesday. With the continued upward move, the major averages once again reached new record closing highs.

The major averages ended the day modestly higher. The Dow rose 55.21 points or 0.2 percent to 28,121.68, the Nasdaq edged up 15.44 points or 0.2 percent to 8,647.93 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.88 points or 0.2 percent to 3,140.52.

