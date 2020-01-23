U.S. Stocks May Ease As China Shuts in Millions

U.S. stocks were set for another sluggish start on Thursday as Chinese authorities shut in millions to restrict the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks were set for another sluggish start on Thursday as Chinese authorities shut in millions to restrict the coronavirus.

U.S. stocks were set for another sluggish start on Thursday as Chinese authorities shut in millions to restrict the spread of the coronavirus.

After a basically flat performance in U.S. stocks on Wednesday, stock futures pointed to a slight decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has closed public transportation in the 11-million-person city of Wuhan, and now taken steps to cut off Huanggang, with a population of more than 7 million.

“When outbreaks turn into epidemics, the general pattern is to stop discretionary spending on tourism and dining. Hence, retail sales and visitor arrivals may see steep plunges across the region. Trade, however, tends to be less affected, so the rebound in Asian trade growth driven by tech and the end of tariff hikes should proceed in the background,” said analysts in the chief investment office at UBS.

Asian stocks were bludgeoned on Thursday, with the Shanghai Composite losing nearly 3% and the Nikkei 225 retreating 1% in Tokyo.

Oil futures also fell.

The European Central Bank meets, with attention on President Christine Lagarde’s press conference at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. Jobless claims data in the U.S. are due at the same time.

A busy earnings calendar features 18 companies, including consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble and, after the bell, chip giant Intel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.