U.S. Stocks May Continue To Regain Ground In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks may move to the upside in early trading on Friday, adding to the gains posted in the previous session. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the S&P 500 futures up by 0.5 percent.

Bargain hunting may contribute to continued strength on Wall Street, as traders continue to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed higher in each of the two previous sessions, the major averages remain near their lowest levels in over three months.

The futures remained positive following the release of closely watched inflation data that came in line with economist estimates.

The Commerce Department report said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 3.5 percent in August from 3.4 percent in July. The modest acceleration matched economist estimates.

Meanwhile, the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, slowed to 3.9 percent in August from 4.3 percent in July. The slowdown also matched expectations.

The report also said personal income climbed by 0.4 percent in August after rising by 0.2 percent in July. The advance matched economist estimates.

The Commerce Department said personal spending also increased by 0.4 percent in August after jumping by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in July.

Economists had expected personal spending to rise by 0.4 percent compared to the 0.8 percent advance originally reported for the previous month.

After ending Wednesday's volatile session narrowly mixed, stocks moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. The major averages all moved to the upside on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the advance.

While the Nasdaq climbed 108.42 points or 0.8 percent to 13,201.28, the S&P 500 increased 25.19 points or 0.6 percent to 4,299.70 and the Dow rose 116.07 points or 0.4 percent to 33,666.34.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday, with markets in China and South Korea closed for holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged by 2.5 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index rose by 0.3 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 1.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 1.0 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are jumping $1.18 to $92.89 a barrel after tumbling $1.97 to $91.71 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $12.30 to $1,878.60 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $10.70 to $1,889.30 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 149.11 yen versus the 149.31 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.0603 compared to yesterday's $1.0566.

