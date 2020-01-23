U.S. Stocks Maintaining Negative Bias In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday but largely maintained a negative bias. The Dow and the S&P 500 have spent the day stuck in the red, although the tech-heavy Nasdaq briefly turned positive in morning trading.

Currently, the major averages are all in negative territory. The Dow is down 134.28 points or 0.5 percent at 29,051.99, the Nasdaq is down 8.89 points or 0.1 percent at 9,374.88 and the S&P 500 is down 8.81 points or 0.3 percent at 3,312.94.

Lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus have generated some negative sentiment on Wall Street after contributing to a sell-off in the Asia-Pacific markets.

Despite efforts to contain the outbreak, deaths from the new coronavirus have risen to 17, with nearly 600 cases confirmed worldwide.

A notable decline by shares of Travelers (TRV) is weighing on the Dow after the insurance giant reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that beat estimates but slightly weaker than expected net premiums written.

Consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (PG) has also moved to the downside after reporting better than expected fiscal second quarter earnings but revenues that missed estimates.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 18th.

The report said initial jobless claims rose to 211,000, an increase of 6,000 from the previous week's revised level of 205,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to climb to 215,000 from the 204,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, a separate report from the Conference Board showed a slightly bigger than expected decrease by its index of leading U.S. economic indicators.

The Conference Board said its leading economic index fell by 0.3 percent in December after inching up by a revised 0.1 percent in November

Economists had expected the leading economic index to dip by 0.2 percent compared to the unchanged reading originally reported for the previous month.

Sector News

Steel stocks continue to see considerable weakness amid concerns about the outlook for Chinese demand, with the NYSE Arca Steel Index plunging by 2 percent to its lowest intraday level in well over a month.

Substantial weakness also remains visible among oil service stocks, as reflected by the 2.4 percent slump by the Philadelphia Oil Service Index.

The weakness in the oil service sector comes amid a continued nosedive by the price of crude oil, with crude for March delivery tumbling $1.24 to $55.50 a barrel.

Financial, tobacco and biotechnology stocks are also seeing notable weakness in mid-day trading, while gold stocks have moved to the upside along with the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region saw significant weakness during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index plunged by 2.8 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably higher after ending the previous session nearly unchanged. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 5 basis points at 1.719 percent.

