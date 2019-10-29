US Stocks Look Set To Take a Breather After Record Day

A bullish start to the week may struggle to see follow-up, with Dow futures pushing lower on Tuesday as investors absorb more earnings news and wait for the start of a two-day Fed meeting

Dow futures are drifting lower after the S&P 500 carved out a record during Monday’s session. More companies will report on Tuesday and a two-day Fed meeting kicks off

U.S. stock-index futures are tilting lower on Tuesday, on the heels of a record close for the S&P 500. Investor attention will focus on a steady stream of earnings and the start of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting, with many betting on an interest-rate cut.

Shares in drugmaker Pfizer are rising on upbeat results, while Alphabet-parent Google, online food-delivery company Grubhub and plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat are down on disappointing reports.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are off 49 points, while those for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 are down three points and two points, respectively. The S&P 500 ended in record territory for the first time in three months on Monday.

But at least one big bank is looking at stock records with a wary eye. Strategists at UBS have warned clients that earnings expectations are a big threat lying in wait for equities.

“Every bear market of the past 50 years has witnessed an actual decline in S&P 500 forward earnings,” said lead strategist Francois Trahan, who describes a deteriorating landscape.

He says the consensus year-on-year growth rate in S&P 500 forward earnings has dropped to a mere 1% from a peak of 23% in September 2018. And leading economic indicators, which forecast future activity and can offer clues on future earnings trends, also hint at more weakness ahead.

“Ultimately, the most vulnerable macro backdrop for equities occurs when forward earnings growth turns negative as LEIs are trending downward (pushing [price-to-earnings] lower),” said Trahan, who revealed a chart showing how deteriorating forward earnings have been a catalyst to bear markets across history.

He also weighs in on the investor view that hopes for a Fed rate cut have helped the market get back on its feet after a rocky start to October. “This seems implausible to us since rates and equities are currently positively correlated. This means that lower rates would mean lower equities, which has indeed been the reaction after the last two rate cuts,” says the strategist. Read more here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.