U.S. Stocks Look Set For Rebound With Virus. Fed Minutes Are in Focus.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday looked set to rise, as data showed a slowing in the spread of coronavirus in China while traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday looked set to rise, as data showed a slowing in the spread of coronavirus in China while traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stocks on Wednesday looked set to rise, as data showed a slowing in the spread of coronavirus in China while traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

After the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended Tuesday down 165 points, futures on the Dow rose 67 points.

European and Asian stocks also advanced.

Mainland China reported on Wednesday 1,749 new coronavirus cases and 136 additional deaths, data indicative of a slowing spread of the COVID-19 illness. China may directly infuse cash to bail out its airlines, Bloomberg News reported.

Meanwhile, about 500 passengers left the cruise ship Diamond Princess, after being forced to stay on the ship by the Japanese government.

The release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes, at 2 p.m. Eastern, will be in the spotlight, though its market-moving potential may be limited given Chairman Jerome Powell testified to Congress last week.

A number of regional Fed presidents will be speaking throughout the day.

Investors also will get a look at the hot housing market with the release of housing starts data at 8:30 a.m., alongside the latest on producer prices.

Gold futures continued to rise, with the yellow metal up over $9 an ounce in electronic trade.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.