U.S. Stocks Look Set For Fresh Highs as Trade-Deal Enthusiasm Lingers On

U.S. stocks are pointing to a positive start, and that could mean more highs for major indexes as investors bask in some trade-deal optimism and wait for a fresh batch of economic data.

It is a busy day on the economic front, though less so for earnings with Morgan Stanley due to report. Stocks are looking at another day of gains, and perhaps new highs for major indexes.

U.S. stocks may be ready to rustle up some more record highs on Thursday. Investors appear to be relieved after the U.S. and China signed a phase one trade agreement, though it may not be long before markets start fretting about phase two.

Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 futures indicate investors could be in for another day of gains, and perhaps more records. The Dow and S&P ended Wednesday’s session at new closing highs.

Still, investors still seem a bit deflated, says Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA. “That’s an odd thing to say when stock markets are at record highs but we’re now in a weird limbo between a deal that papers over cracks and a full comprehensive deal that may take years, if it comes at all,” he told clients in a note.

The earnings calendar is light for Thursday, with Morgan Stanley and Charles Schwab expected ahead of the open. But the data schedule is full to bursting, with weekly jobless claims, retail sales, the Philadelphia Federal Index and import prices due ahead of the bell, followed by business inventories and a home-builders index later.

It is an endless debate—when will the bull market end? The founder and chief executive of Ciovacco Capital Management, Chris Ciovacco, believes investors should prepare for several more years of equity gains, albeit with some “scary pullbacks occurring along the way.”

“A sound argument can be made that the stock market made a cyclical low in 2018 within the context of a secular trend,” Ciovacco said. “History says the secular trend could push stocks higher for another five to 15 years.”

But he notes that, such as in the 1950-1974 and 1982-2000 periods, “significant cyclical corrections and bear markets can occur within the secular trend.” Read more here.

