U.S. Stocks Little Changed Amid Choppy Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Tuesday, with the major averages bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. The choppy trading comes following the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

Currently, the major averages are roughly flat, showing moves of less than a tenth of a percent. While the Dow is up 7.27 points at 35,139.13, the Nasdaq is down 0.36 points at 14,239.52 and the S&P 500 is down 0.66 points at 4,514.89.

Traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 153,000 jobs in January after rising by 199,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 3.9 percent.

The strength of the monthly jobs data could impact expectations regarding how fast the Federal Reserve will raise rates from near-zero levels in an effort to fight inflation.

Payroll processor ADP's report on private sector employment will provide an early look at the strength of the labor market on Wednesday.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing growth in U.S. manufacturing activity continued to slow in the month of January.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI fell to 57.6 in January from a revised 58.8 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the sector. The index decreased for the third straight month, slipping to its lowest level in over a year.

Economists had expected the manufacturing PMI to drop to 57.5 from the 58.7 originally reported for the previous month.

Among individual stocks, shares of UPS (UPS) have moved sharply higher after the delivery giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results, provided upbeat guidance and raised its dividend.

Energy giant ExxonMobil (XOM) has also shown a strong move to the upside after reporting fourth quarter earnings that beat analyst estimates and announcing a new $10 billion share repurchase program.

Meanwhile, shares of AT&T (T) have come under pressure after the telecom giant announced plans to spin off its interest in WarnerMedia in connection with the media and entertainment company's merger with Discovery (DISCA). AT&T subsequently plans to cut its annual dividend nearly in half.

Sector News

Steel stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 3.6 percent.

Significant strength is also visible among energy stocks, which are moving sharply higher despite a decrease by the price of crude oil.

While crude for March delivery is falling $0.49 to $87.66 a barrel, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 2.4 percent.

Transportation, financial and biotechnology stocks have also moved notably higher on the day, while interest rate-sensitive utilities stocks have moved to the downside.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved higher on Tuesday, although several major markets were closed for Chinese New Year. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 surged up by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both jumped by 1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have shown a lack of direction over the course of the session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.788 percent.

