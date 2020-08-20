U.S. Stocks Little Changed After Recovering From Initial Weakness

(RTTNews) - After an initial move to the downside, stocks have bounced back near the unchanged line over the course of morning trading on Thursday. The major averages climbed well off their lows but have shown a lack of direction since then.

Currently, the Dow and the S&P 500 a nearly flat, while the Nasdaq is posting a moderate gain. The Nasdaq is up 32.64 points or 0.3 percent at 11,179.10, the S&P 500 is up 0.27 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,375.12 and the Dow is down 3.55 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 27,689.33.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended August 15th.

The report said initial jobless claims climbed to 1.106 million, an increase of 135,000 from the previous week's revised level of 971,000.

The increase surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to drop to 925,000 from the 963,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Selling pressure waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as the negative sentiment was partly offset by news that China and the U.S. have agreed to hold new trade talks in the coming days.

A spokesman for the Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides will hold talks over the phone to review the progress of the "phase one" trade deal.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.

Energy stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, however, with a drop by the price of crude oil weighing on the sector. Crude for September delivery is falling $0.64 to $42.29 a barrel.

Reflecting the weakness in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is down by 1.7 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is down by 1.4 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is down by 1.1 percent.

Banking, biotechnology and airline stocks are also seeing notable weakness, while commercial real estate stocks have shown a strong move to the upside.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 1.3 percent.

The major European markets have also shown significant moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plunged by 1.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 1.3 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 1.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved higher after ending the previous session little changed. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.2 basis points at 0.643 percent.

