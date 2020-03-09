U.S. Stocks Likely To Move Sharply Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Stocks are likely to come under pressure in early trading on Monday, adding to the steep losses posted in the two previous sessions. The major index futures are currently pointing to a sharply lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 1,255 points.

Lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak are likely to weigh on the markets along with a steep drop by the price of crude oil.

The price of crude oil for April delivery is plunging by nearly $10 a barrel amid indications of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Saudi Arabia announced a massive cut to its official selling prices for April and reportedly plans to increase oil production.

The move by Saudi Arabia comes after OPEC and its allies failed to reach an agreement on additional production cuts last week.

Substantial weakness in overseas markets may also generate selling pressure on Wall Street, with stocks across Europe and Asia moving sharply lower.

After falling sharply early in the session, stocks remained firmly negative throughout most of the trading day on Friday but staged a notable recovery attempt going into the close. The major averages significantly pared their losses but still closed sharply lower.

The Dow slumped 256.50 points or 1 percent to 25,864.78 after plummeting by nearly 900 points in early trading. The Nasdaq plunged 162.98 points or 1.9 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.57 points or 1.7 percent to 2,972.37.

Despite the losses on the day, the major averages finished higher in what was an extremely volatile week. The Dow surged up by 1.8 percent for the week, while the S&P 500 rose by 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq inched up by 0.1 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index plunged by 5.1 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index tumbled by 3 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has plummeted by 7.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are down by 7.5 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are plunging $9.79 to $31.49 a barrel after plummeting $4.62 to $41.28 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, an ounce of gold is trading at $1,677.10, up $4.70 from the previous session's close of $1,672.40. On Friday, gold rose $4.40.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 102.27 yen compared to the 105.39 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1419 compared to last Friday's $1.1284.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.