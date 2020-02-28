U.S. Stocks Likely To Extend Sell-Off In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - Following the record-breaking drop seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to see further downside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the markets, with the Dow futures down by 231 points.

Persistent concerns about the coronavirus outbreak are likely to continue to weigh on the markets as the disease continues to spread across the globe.

New Zealand and Nigeria are among the countries that have recently confirmed their first coronavirus cases, with the World Health Organization warning that the fast-spreading disease could soon reach most, "if not all" countries around the world.

In addition to the confirmed cases in new countries, the number of cases in countries like China, South Korea and Iran countries to rise.

Reports raising questions about the U.S response to the outbreak may also generate some negative sentiment even as President Donald Trump continues to downplay the threat posed to the U.S.

The recent sell-off on Wall Street has dragged the major averages into correction territory, with some analysts saying stocks are now oversold after some described them as overbought just a few days ago.

In the latest economic news likely to be ignored by traders, the Commerce Department released a report showing a bigger than expected increase in personal income, although the report also showed a smaller than expected uptick in personal spending.

Just after the start of trading, MNI Indicators is due to release its report on Chicago-area business activity in the month of February.

The Chicago business barometer is expected to rise to 45.9 in February from 42.9 in January, although a reading below 50 would still indicate a contraction.

The University of Michigan is also scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of February.

The consumer sentiment index for February is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 100.9, which was up from the final January reading of 99.8.

Stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off during trading on Thursday but pulled back once again to end the session sharply lower. The Dow recorded its biggest one-day point drop in history, tumbling to its lowest closing level in six months.

Going into the close, the major averages saw further downside, ending the session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 1,190.95 points or 4.4 percent to 25,766.64, the Nasdaq dove 414.30 points or 4.6 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 plummeted 137.63 points or 4.4 percent to 2,978.76.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved sharply lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and China's Shanghai Composite Index both nosedived by 3.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped by 2.4 percent.

The major European markets have also shown substantial moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has plummeted by 3.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 3.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are slumping $1.69 to $45.40 a barrel after tumbling $1.64 to $47.09 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after slipping $0.60 to $1,642.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $17.50 to $1,625 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.59 yen versus the 109.59 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at 1.0977 compared to yesterday's $1.1001.

