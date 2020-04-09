U.S. stocks index futures turn higher after Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 99 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.05%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 103 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20 points, or 0.73% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 48.75 points, or 0.6%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.