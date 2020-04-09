U.S. stocks index futures turn higher after Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

US Markets
U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 99 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 3.5 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 4 points, or 0.05%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 103 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 20 points, or 0.73% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 48.75 points, or 0.6%.

