U.S. Stocks Hovering In Positive Territory In Morning Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving to the downside last week, stocks have regained some ground in morning trading on Monday. The major averages have all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest remains somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are holding on to modest gains. The Dow is up 78.95 points or 0.3 percent at 26,899.20, the Nasdaq is up 20.22 points or 0.3 percent at 7,959.85 and the S&P 500 is up 9.66 points or 0.3 percent at 2,971.45.

The modest strength on Wall Street comes after a Treasury Department spokeswoman denied reports the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

"The administration is not contemplating blocking Chinese companies from listing shares on U.S. stock exchanges at this time. We welcome investment in the United States," Treasury spokeswoman Monica Crowley said in a statement.

Crowley's statement comes on the heels of reports suggesting the administration is contemplating ways to curb U.S. investments in China.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked the media reports in an interview with CNBC on Monday, claiming "over half" of a Bloomberg report about potential restrictions was "highly inaccurate or simply flat-out false."

"This story was just so full of inaccuracies and in terms of the truth of the matter, what the Treasury said I think was accurate," Navarro said.

Better than expected manufacturing data out of China has also tempered some of the recent concerns about the impact of the U.S.-China trade war.

Meanwhile, MNI Indicators released a report showing Chicago-area business activity unexpectedly returned to contraction in the month of September.

MNI Indicators said its Chicago business barometer slumped to 47.1 in September after rebounding to 50.4 in August. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in Chicago-area business activity.

The index indicated a contraction for the third time in four months, while economists had expected a much more modest decrease to a reading of 50.2.

MNI Indicators said its reading on prices at the factory gate rose 4.1 points to 57.7 in third quarter, with anecdotal evidence pointing to tariffs affecting prices and business activity.

Despite the advance by the broader markets, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.

Healthcare and pharmaceutical stocks are seeing some strength on the day, while gold stocks are moving sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal.

With gold for December delivery tumbling $15.90 to $1,490.50 an ounce, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has slumped by 2.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.5 percent.

The major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after seeing early weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.682 percent.

