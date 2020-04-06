U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading on Monday. With the rally on the day, the major averages have more than offset last Friday's losses.

Currently, the major averages are hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 1,075.18 points or 5.1 percent at 22,127.71, the Nasdaq is up 369.90 points or 5 percent at 7,742.99 and the S&P 500 is up 126.88 points or 5.1 percent at 2,615.53.

The rally on Wall Street comes as the reported death tolls in some of the world's coronavirus hot spots showed signs of easing over the weekend.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State fell to 594 on Sunday from 630 on Saturday, reflecting the first daily decrease.

President Donald Trump warned the country could be headed into its "toughest" week but expressed hope the country was seeing a "leveling off" of the coronavirus crisis.

Reports of decreases in the number of new infections and deaths in European countries like Italy and Spain may also generate some positive sentiment.

Housing stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances, with the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index soaring 9.8 percent.

Considerable strength has also emerged among utilities stocks, as reflected by the 7.8 percent jump by the Dow Jones Utility Average.

Semiconductor, chemical and commercial real estate stocks are also seeing significant strength, moving sharply higher along with the other major sectors.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index spiked by 4.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 2.2 percent.

The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index skyrocketed by 5.8 percent, the French CAC 40 Index soared by 4.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 3.1 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved notably lower amid the easing coronavirus concerns. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 6.1 basis points at 0.648 percent.

