U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains In Mid-Day Trading

(RTTNews) - Stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading on Monday after showing a strong move to the upside early in the session. With the upward move, the major averages are adding to the substantial gains posted last week.

The major averages have moved roughly sideways in recent trading, hovering firmly in positive territory. The Dow is up 456.41 points or 2.1 percent at 22,093.19, the Nasdaq is up 206.92 points or 2.8 percent at 7,709.30 and the S&P 500 is up 59.27 points or 2.3 percent at 2,600.74.

The strength on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until at least April 30th.

Trump had previously hoped to reopen the country by Easter Sunday, on April 12th, but said he decided to extend the guidelines in an effort to keep the death toll from the coronavirus below 100,000.

The announcement by Trump on Sunday comes as data from Johns Hopkins University shows more than 143,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 2,500 deaths.

The extension of the social distancing guidelines means continued pressure on the economy, although traders may be breathing a sigh of relief that Trump decided against lifting the guidelines prematurely.

Some public health experts warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

News on the coronavirus front is likely to remain in focus throughout the week, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention.

Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

The National Association of Realtors released a report this morning showing an unexpected jump in pending home sales in the month of February, pointing to a healthy housing market before the coronavirus-induced shutdown,

NAR said its pending home sales index surged up by 2.4 percent to 111.5 in February after spiking by 5.3 percent to an upwardly revised 108.9 in January. The continued increase surprised economists, who had expected pending home sales to pull back by 1.0 percent.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

However, NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun noted the latest data does not capture the significant fallout from the coronavirus pandemic or the measures taken to control the outbreak.

Sector News

Software stocks continue to see substantial strength in mid-day trading, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index spiking by 4.8 percent.

Considerable strength also remains visible among pharmaceutical stocks, as reflected by the 4.2 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index.

Abbott (ABT) is posting a standout gain after the FDA issued Emergency Use Authorization for the healthcare company's coronavirus test, which Abbott said is the fastest available molecular point-of-care test for the detection of COVID-19.

Semiconductor stocks have also shown a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 3.3 percent.

Tobacco, chemical and retail stocks are also seeing notable strength in mid-day trading, while weakness remains visible among oil service and housing stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slumped by 1.6 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index slid by 0.9 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved higher over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index surged up by 1.9 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.9 percent and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.6 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen over the two previous sessions. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 9.3 basis points at 0.656 percent.

