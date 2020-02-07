U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground Following Recent Strength

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher over the course of the last several sessions, stocks gave back some ground during trading on Friday.

The Dow tumbled 277.48 points or 0.9 percent to 29,102.29, the Nasdaq slid 51.64 points or 05 percent to 9,520.51 and the S&P 500 fell 18.08 points or 0.5 percent to 3,327.70.

Profit taking contributed to weakness on Wall Street, as some traders looked to cash in on the strong upward move seen in recent days.

Lingering concerns about the coronavirus may re-emerge after traders shrugged off the worries about the outbreak to drive stocks higher.

However, selling pressure was somewhat subdued following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing stronger than expected job growth in the month of January.

The Labor Department said employment jumped by 225,000 jobs in January following a revised increase of 147,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to rise by 160,000 jobs compared to the addition of 145,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the stronger than expected job growth, the unemployment rate inched up to 3.6 percent in January from 3.5 percent in December. Economists had expected the employment rate to remain unchanged.

