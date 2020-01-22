U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground But Remain Mostly Positive

(RTTNews) - After an early move to the upside, stocks have given back some ground over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The major averages have pulled back off their highs of the session, with the Dow briefly dipping below the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are all in positive territory, although the Dow is up just 17.26 points or 0.1 percent at 29,213.30. The Nasdaq is up 44.87 points or 0.5 percent at 9,415.68 and the S&P 500 is up 7.53 points or 0.2 percent at 3,328.32.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street, with the tech giant jumping by 3 percent.

The advance by IBM comes after the company reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Chinese health officials told the Wall Street Journal that hospitals are stepping up preventive measures and government officials are recommending that people not enter or leave Wuhan.

However, notable declines by Boeing (BA) and Dow Chemical (DOW) have contributed to the pullback by the Dow since then.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded by much more than anticipated in the month of December.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 3.6 percent to an annual rate of 5.54 million in December after tumbling by 1.7 percent to a rate of 5.35 million in November. Economists had expected existing home sales to jump by 1.2 percent to an annual rate of 5.43 million.

With the much bigger than expected monthly increase, existing home sales in December were up by 10.8 percent compared to the same month a year ago.

Sector News

Semiconductor stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 1.6 percent after reaching a record intraday high earlier in the session.

Intel (INTC) is posting a notable gain after announcing Medtronic (MDT) CEO Dr. Omar Ishrak has been elected to succeed Andy Bryant as independent chairman.

On the other hand, natural gas stocks are extending the sell-off seen in the previous session, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 1.1 percent to its lowest intraday level in over a month.

The continued weakness among natural gas stocks comes even though the price of the commodity is regaining some ground following the steep drop seen on Tuesday.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index climbed by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged up by 1.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside over the course of the session. While the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.5 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries are showing a lack of direction following the notable advance seen in the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 1.774 percent.

