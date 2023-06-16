U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground But Hold On To Strong Gains For The Week

(RTTNews) - Stocks turned in a lackluster performance throughout much of the trading session on Friday before coming under pressure in the latter part of the session. The major averages all moved to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the way lower.

The major averages finished the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq slid 93.25 points or 0.7 percent to 13,689.57, the S&P 500 fell 16.25 points or 0.4 percent to 4,409.59 and the Dow dipped 108.94 points or 0.3 percent to 34,299.12.

Despite the pullback on Wall Street, the major averages posted strong gains for the week. The Nasdaq spiked by 3.3 percent, the S&P 500 surged by 2.6 percent and the Dow jumped by 1.3 percent.

The late-day weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as some traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq once again reached their best closing levels in over a year on Thursday, while the Dow set a new six-month closing high.

Following yesterday's avalanche of data, the U.S.economic calendaris relatively quiet today, although the University of Michigan released a report showing a bigger than expected improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in the month of June.

The University of Michigan said is consumer sentiment index climbed to 63.9 in June from 59.2 in May. Economists had expected in the index to inch up to 60.0.

The report also showed a significant decrease in year-ahead inflation expectations, which tumbled to 3.3 percent in June from 4.2 percent in May, hitting the lowest level since March 2021.

Five-year inflation expectations edged down to 3.0 percent in June from 3.1 percent in May, again staying within the narrow 2.9-3.1 percent range for 22 of the last 23 months.

The decrease in inflation expectations may add to recent investor optimism that the Federal Reserve won't follow through on its plan to continue raising interest rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently pointing to just one quarter point rate hike by the end of the year compared to the two forecast by the Fed.

Sector News

Software stocks showed a significant move back to the downside, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index falling by 1.3 percent after ending Thursday's trading at its highest closing level in well over a year.

Considerable weakness also emerged among computer hardware stocks, as reflected by the 1.3 percent drop by the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index. The index also pulled back off a more than one-year closing high.

Retail, semiconductor and tobacco stocks also moved lower over the course of the session, while gold stocks moved notably higher amid a slight increase by the price of the precious metal.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index surged by 1.3 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries gave back ground after moving higher over the two previous sessions. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.1 basis points to 3.769 percent.

Looking Ahead

Following the Juneteenth holiday weekend, next week's trading may be impacted by reaction to some key housing data as well as speeches by several Fed officials.

