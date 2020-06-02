U.S. Stocks Give Back Ground After Early Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, stocks have given back ground over the course of morning trading on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has shown a particularly sharp pullback into negative territory.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is down 59.17 points or 0.6 percent at 9,492.87, the Dow is up 105.33 points or 0.4 percent at 25,580.35 and the S&P 500 is up 1.15 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,056.88.

The initial strength on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism about an economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

Economists have repeatedly warned that the recovery will take time, but traders have seemingly shrugged off those concerns as the markets continue to recover from their March lows.

The subsequent pullback by stocks may partly reflect profit taking, with the downturn by the Nasdaq coming after the index reached its best intraday level since late February.

Worries the large-scale protests across the country could hinder the economic recovery may also be weighing on the markets.

Despite the pullback by the broader markets, significant strength remains visible among energy stocks, which are moving higher along with the price of crude oil. Crude for July delivery is currently climbing $0.73 to $36.17 a barrel.

Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 3 percent, the NYSE Arca Oil Index is up by 2.8 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 2.1 percent.

Steel, chemical, transportation and banking stocks are also holding on to strong gains after moving sharply higher earlier in the session.

On the other hand, gold stocks have moved sharply lower over the course of the morning, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 2.2 percent.

The sell-off by gold stocks comes despite a modest increase by the price of the precious metal, as gold for August delivery is inching up $0.80 to $1,751.10 an ounce.

Considerable weakness has also emerged among software stocks, with the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index slumping by 1.2 percent.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.1 percent.

The major European markets have also moved to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index has spiked by 3.7 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 2.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.9 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed back near the unchanged line after seeing initial weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by less than a basis point at 0.669 percent.

