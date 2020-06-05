U.S. STOCKS-Futures ures jump after surprise fall in May unemployment

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after a closely watched monthly employment report from the Labor Department showed the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 592 points, or 2.25%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 45.75 points, or 1.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 34.25 points, or 0.36%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 304 points, or 1.16%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 11.5 points, or 0.12%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.