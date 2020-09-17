US Markets
U.S. stocks futures slip with focus on jobless claims as Fed underwhelms

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures fell on Thursday as investors braced for data likely to show persistently high levels of weekly jobless claims, adding to concerns about an economic rebound a day after the Federal Reserve issued an underwhelming stimulus plan.

The Labor Department's weekly report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show about 850,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended Sept. 12, a touch lower than 884,000 in the previous week, but still suggesting the labor market's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was stalling.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also indicated a long road to "maximum employment" and said the central bank was limited in its capacity to address some of the gaps around wage growth and workforce participation.

The S&P 500 .SPX sold off after his remarks, with the technology sector .SPLRCT, which had been recovering from a rout earlier in September, tumbling 1.6%. A broader slump in tech-related stocks halted a five-month rally in the benchmark index this month and pushed the Nasdaq into correction.

At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 239 points, or 0.85%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.25 points, or 1.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 111.5 points, or 0.99%.

The big U.S. banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Citigroup Inc C.N and Wells Fargo & Co WFC.N fell about 1% in thin premarket trading.

Carnival Corp CCL.N dropped 3.8% after its British cruiseline P&O Cruises extended a cancellation in sailings until early 2021. Other cruise operators such as Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL.N and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH.N shed about 2%.

German biotech firm BioNTech SE BNTX.O rose 3.1% as it said it was buying a production site from Swiss drugs giant Novartis NOVN.S to boost output of its potential coronavirus vaccine by several million doses.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

