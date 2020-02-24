U.S. stocks futures sink as coronavirus cases outside China surge
Feb 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures slumped on Monday as a surge in coronavirus cases outside China fanned fears of a bigger hit to global economic growth, driving investors to safe-haven assets.
Gold soared to a seven-year high, while oil tumbled nearly 4% as fears of a pandemic grew after Iran, Italy and South Korea reported a rise in virus cases.
At 5:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 759 points, or 2.62%, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI on track to shed more than 700 points at the open.
S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 86 points, or 2.58%, while Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 289.25 points, or 3.06%.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey