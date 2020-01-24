U.S. stocks futures rise on gains in Intel, coronavirus fears linger

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, as a strong forecast from chipmaker Intel and encouraging business activity data out of Europe lifted the mood as investors tracked latest developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.
