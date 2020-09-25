U.S. stocks futures retreat on doubts over more fiscal stimulus

By Devik Jain

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Friday as investors remained skeptical of more fiscal stimulus needed to shore up a domestic economy hammered by the pandemic-driven recession.

After weeks of stalemate in talks over a fifth coronavirus relief bill, a key lawmaker said on Thursday Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives were working on a $2.2 trillion package that could be voted on next week.

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL.O, Southwest Airlines Co LUV.N and Alaska Air Group Inc ALK.N were little changed in premarket trading even as airline unions hoped further aid would be announced before the current program ends on Oct. 1.

Failure to reach a deal by then would result in another round of mass furloughs.

A clutch of downbeat macroeconomic data has weighed on Wall Street in recent weeks, with the S&P 500 .SPX on course for its fourth straight week of declines.

The benchmark index has hovered just above correction territory with investors oscillating between beaten-down technology-related shares and value-linked sectors such as industrials.

Tech mega-caps including Facebook Inc FB.O, Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Apple Inc AAPL.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O headed lower after leading gains on Wall Street in the previous session.

At 6:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 139 points, or 0.52%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 16.25 points, or 0.50%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 50.75 points, or 0.47%.

The CBOE volatility index .VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has spiked this week and analysts have warned it could climb higher toward the end of the quarter next week as well as the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Costco Wholesale Corp COST.O fell 2.5% as the warehouse chain recorded high coronavirus-related costs for the second straight quarter, overshadowing its better-than-expected results.

Boeing Co BA.N inched higher after Europe's chief aviation safety regulator said the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX could receive regulatory approval to resume flying in November and enter service by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

