US Markets
NDX

U.S. stocks futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP's report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP's report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42 points, or 0.47%.

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 135 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 62.75 points, or 0.7%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDX IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular