U.S. stocks futures pare gains after data shows record job losses
May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP's report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.
At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42 points, or 0.47%.
At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 135 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 62.75 points, or 0.7%.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Amazon is Wall Street's Biggest Winner From Coronavirus
- Health advisers to U.S. auto union say masks not enough to shield workers from coronavirus
- Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
- Australia links coronavirus outbreak in remote south to Carnival Corp cruise ship