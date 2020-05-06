U.S. stocks futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP's report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 76 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 42 points, or 0.47%.

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 135 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 62.75 points, or 0.7%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.