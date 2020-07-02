US Markets
NDX

U.S. stocks futures jump as job growth picks up pace in June

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

U.S. stocks futures extended gains sharply on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of the coronavirus-led lockdowns.

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures extended gains sharply on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of the coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment showed, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. L1N2E82LC

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 394 points, or 1.54%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38.25 points, or 1.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 101 points, or 0.98%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NDX IXIC SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular