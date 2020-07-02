U.S. stocks futures jump as job growth picks up pace in June

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures extended gains sharply on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a record pace in June, the latest signal of a rebound in business activity following the easing of the coronavirus-led lockdowns.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 4.8 million jobs in June, the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment showed, the most since the government started keeping records in 1939. L1N2E82LC

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 394 points, or 1.54%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 38.25 points, or 1.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 101 points, or 0.98%.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.