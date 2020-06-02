US Markets
AAL

U.S. stocks futures hit three-month high on prospects of economic recovery

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stock index futures hit a three-month high on Tuesday as hopes of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump prevailed over fears of disruption from widespread protests over race in the country.

By Devik Jain

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures hit a three-month high on Tuesday as hopes of a rebound from a coronavirus-led economic slump prevailed over fears of disruption from widespread protests over race in the country.

Some of the worst-hit stocks in the travel sector, including American Airlines Group Inc AAL.O, United Airlines UAL.O, Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH.N and Carnival Corp CCL.N, climbed between 3.1% and 5.0% in premarket trading.

Economic data pointing to a quick recovery, trillions of dollars in stimulus and a restart in business have helped the S&P 500 .SPX climb about 38% from its March lows, leaving it only about 11% below its Feb. 19 record high.

Investors, however, are keeping a close eye on Sino-U.S. tensions and protests in the United States over the death of a black man in police custody.

Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles, looted stores in New York City and at least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire, hours after President Donald Trump vowed to deploy the U.S. military to regain control of the streets.

At 6:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 184 points, or 0.72%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 19.25 points, or 0.63% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 67.25 points, or 0.7%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL UAL NCLH CCL SPX NDX IXIC

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular