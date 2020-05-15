U.S. stocks futures fall on U.S. plan to cut Huawei off from global chip suppliers

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned lower on Friday as the Trump administration moved to block shipments of semiconductors to China's Huawei Technologies from global chipmakers, an action that could ramp up trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Chipmakers Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O, Micron Technology Inc MU.O and Texas Instruments Inc TXN.O fell between 2.7% and 3.1% premarket.

At 7:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 162 points, or 0.69%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 19.5 points, or 0.68% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 60.5 points, or 0.67%.

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.