U.S. Stocks Fluctuate But Remain Mostly Lower

(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an initial move to the upside, stocks have fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. The major averages have swung back and forth across the unchanged line but largely maintained a negative bias.

In recent trading, the major averages have fallen to new lows for the session. The Dow is down 193.59 points or 0.6 percent at 33,403.02, the Nasdaq is down 168.82 points or 1.3 percent at 13,212.70 and the S&P 500 is down 37.65 points or 0.9 percent at 4,267.11.

The initial strength on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting following the sell-off seen over the three previous sessions.

The Dow ended Tuesday's trading at an eight month closing low, while the S&P 500 finished the day at its lowest closing level in well over four months.

The S&P 500 was also down more than 10 percent from its record closing high in early January, which is described as "correction territory."

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders continue to express concerns about escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Traders have kept a close eye on developments in the region, with reports suggesting a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be imminent.

A potential Russian invasion coupled with the international sanctions imposed in response could derail the global economy even as the Federal Reserve prepares to begin raising interest rates.

Sector News

Airline stocks continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading, dragging the NYSE Arca Airline Index down by 1.6 percent.

Considerable weakness also remains visible among housing stocks, as reflected by the 1.5 percent drop by the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index.

Banking stocks have also come under pressure over the course of the session, with the KBW Bank Index falling by 1.5 percent.

Retail, biotechnology and utilities stocks have also moved to the downside, while gold and natural gas stocks are moving notably higher.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher on Wednesday, with the Japanese markets closed for a holiday. China's Shanghai Composite Index advanced by 0.9 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed by 0.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index fell by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are seeing continued weakness after ending the previous session modestly lower. As a result the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.9 basis points at 1.967 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.