U.S. Stocks Finish With Sharp Gains

(RTTNews) - Traders shrugged off a report showing a sharp contraction in U.S. economic activity, sending stocks sharply higher during trading on Wednesday. The major averages have all surged into positive territory after ending the previous session in the red.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the NASDAQ soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir has overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Traders have largely shrugged off the GDP data as old news, with the remdesivir news generating considerable optimism.

The positive reaction to the remdesivir comes even though health experts have indicated testing is far more important to reopening the economy than treatment.

Markets maintained their broadly positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it is comfortable that the economy is back on its feet.

The FOMC said in its post-meeting statement that the ongoing public health crisis "will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term," and pose considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term.

"The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals," the statement continued.

The positive sentiment extended to the oil markets as crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions.

Data from the Energy Information Association showed a smaller-than-expected increase in crude stockpiles last week, while the upbeat news about treatment of Covid-19 pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 22 percent at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.

