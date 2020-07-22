U.S. Stocks Finish Lackluster Session Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading day on Wednesday but managed to end the session mostly higher. With the upward move, the Dow reached its best closing level in over a month and the S&P 500 rose to a new five-month closing high.

The major averages moved to the upside going into the close, with the Dow and the S&P 500 reaching new highs for the session. The Dow advanced 165.44 points or 0.6 percent to 27,005.84, the Nasdaq rose 25.76 points or 0.2 percent to 10,706.13 and the S&P 500 climbed 18.72 points or 0.6 percent to 3,276.02.

The strength on Wall Street came as traders remain optimistic about the economic outlook despite the recent surge in new coronavirus cases.

Adding to the optimism, the National Association of Realtors released a report showing existing home sales rebounded at a record pace in June after three straight months of declines.

NAR said existing home sales spiked by 20.7 percent to an annual rate of 4.72 million in June after plunging by 9.7 percent to a rate of 3.91 million in May. Economists had expected sales to skyrocket by about 24.5 percent.

"The sales recovery is strong, as buyers were eager to purchase homes and properties that they had been eyeing during the shutdown," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist.

He added, "This revitalization looks to be sustainable for many months ahead as long as mortgage rates remain low and job gains continue."

The unrelenting economic optimism overshadowed concerns about the coronavirus even though President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the pandemic "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better."

With new cases spiking, the U.S. government placed an initial order for 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate jointly developed by Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) for $1.95 billion and can acquire up to 500 million additional doses.

Buying interest was subdued for much of the session, however, as traders worried about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after the U.S. asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin condemned the action and warned of retaliation if the U.S. does not reverse its decision.

Sector News

Housing stocks moved sharply higher following the upbeat existing home sales data, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3 percent to a four-month closing high.

Significant strength was also visible among gold stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index. The index ended the session at its best closing level in over seven years.

The strength in the gold sector came amid a sharp increase by the price of the precious metal, with gold for August delivery jumping $21.20 to $1,864.10 an ounce.

Commercial real estate, chemical and utilities stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, while energy and financial stocks saw some weakness on the day.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, most stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved lower on Wednesday, although China's Shanghai Composite Index bucked the downtrend and rose by 0.4 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.6 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged by 2.3 percent.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent and the German DAX Index slid by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries extended the modest upward move seen in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 0.595 percent, closing below 0.6 percent for the first time in three months.

Looking Ahead

Reaction to the weekly jobless claims report may drive trading on Thursday, with recent data showing the pace of decline in jobless claims has slowed considerably.

Earnings news is also likely to attract attention, as Microsoft (MSFT), Tesla (TSLA), Whirlpool (WHR), and CSX Corp. (CSX) are among the companies reporting their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

AT&T (T), Cintas (CTAS), Dow (DOW), Hershey (HSY), Quest Diagnostics (DGX), and Twitter (TWTR) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Thursday.

